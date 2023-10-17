Qatar provided educational devices to two schools in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa. The handover was carried out by acting charge d'affaires at the Qatari embassy in Pretoria Khalid Mohamed al-Sharshani during a ceremony attended by South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Candith Mashego-Dlamini.



In a speech, al-Sharshani emphasised Qatar's commitment to supporting education worldwide to achieve modern societies that coexist peacefully, capable of bearing the challenges of the future through an educated generation capable of assuming responsibility, noting the renaissance witnessed by Qatar, which is based on education and investment in people.

On her part, Mashego-Dlamini expressed her gratitude for the Qatari donation. She encouraged everyone to explore the achievements and milestones of Qatar and its ongoing renaissance and benefit from its experience.

