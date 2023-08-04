Qatar has contributed to a fundraising campaign for the Utandu Orphanage in Pumalanga, South Africa, as part of the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day. Qatar was represented at the ceremony by acting chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in South Africa, Khalid Mohammad al-Sharshani.

HE the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Co-operation of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini also attended the event. Al-Sharshani said in a speech that Qatar invests in the Nelson Mandela International Day to alleviate poverty and suffering among needy communities, stressing the need to take care of children and ensure the best living conditions for them to grow in a healthy environment.

Mashego-Dlamini hailed her country's partnership with Qatar, noting in this context the distinguished relations between the two countries that began a long time ago.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).