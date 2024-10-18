Ogilvy Africa has launched OBrio, a media intelligence platform that brings clarity and control to media performance across all channel as it aggregates performance data into one actionable dashboard for comprehensive and customisable analytics.

Through interoperable cross-channel performance tracking, businesses will now be able to monitor and compare performance across traditional media, digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, and websites for a holistic view of returns on all marketing efforts.

“In an era where data-driven decisions are crucial for success and marketing budgets held accountable, OBrio shifts the focus from many siloed metrics to a single, unified metric of ROI,” says Vikas Mehta, CEO – sub-Saharan Africa, Ogilvy.

“We’ve developed a platform that goes beyond traditional reporting, offering real-time analytics and a powerful OBrio Score to give businesses the one-source-of-truth to measure marketing impact,” he adds.

OBrio Score

The OBrio Score is a proprietary performance metric that offers businesses an instant snapshot of their overall marketing effectiveness.

Calculated using an advanced statistical model, the OBrio Score analyses marketing data across all channels, considering attributes such as reach, engagement, sentiment, conversions, and more.

This analysis generates a unified metric that shows a clear picture of overall marketing effectiveness and ROI.

Additionally, the OBrio platform delivers near real-time analytics across a variety of media channels, with customisable reports.

Users can monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to their business, ensuring they stay on top of their marketing spend and adjust strategies as needed.

MarTech solutions in sub-Saharan Africa

“OBrio takes the guesswork out of campaign optimisation. It reinforces our commitment to bring world-class MarTech solutions to businesses in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our solution is proudly made in Africa to help businesses make better marketing decisions while staying competitive in their industries,” says Mehta.

Available as a SaaS solution, OBrio is now open for marketers and businesses to explore and start optimizing marketing efforts. Ogilvy Africa invites users to sign up and experience the platform with a free trial period.

OBrio draws inspiration from the word ‘brio,’ symbolising energy, enthusiasm, and liveliness.

“Our goal is to infuse data with that same vitality, turning raw numbers into dynamic, actionable insights that drive our clients’ businesses forward,” adds Mehta.

