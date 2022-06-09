The UAE today sent an aid aircraft carrying 50 metric tonnes of food supplies to Durban city in South Africa to support those affected by floods on the eastern coast, which resulted in significant losses to life and property. This aid comes within the UAE's efforts to provide relief to other countries.

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, affirmed his country's keenness to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation with South Africa in various fields, reflecting the strong relations between the two countries.

Al Hameli also underlined that the UAE stands in solidarity with its friends in South Africa during these difficult times and hopes that this aid will help lessen the fallout and damage caused by floods.



