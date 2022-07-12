Bahrain's new Parliament will study a proposal to step up economic security for retired people.The services committee had finalised the proposal and submitted it to the Parliament bureau but it wasn’t submitted for review by outgoing MPs during their last session, said its chairman Ahmed Al Ansari yesterday.Parliament elections are due later this year and the new MPs will review the proposal during their first session.

The proposed law aims to establish an economic protection system for retirees who have served for no less than 30 years and their pension does not exceed BD1,500, Mr Al Ansari was quoted as saying by our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

A special card would be issued to the retirees and all government and private services that are not subject to the Health Insurance Law, will be provided at reduced fees of no less than 50 per cent, in addition to the allocation of monthly benefits financed by value-added tax, he pointed out.The proposed law stipulates that all government agencies shall commit to reduce fees for all pensioners subject to this law.

Also, it will not be permitted to combine the prescribed reduction and the reductions established under the Elderly Rights Law, in addition to reducing charges related to health services and allocating monthly subsidy amounts of BD30 to be funded by the value-added tax, he said.He noted that the proposed law aims to ensure economic stability for senior citizens with no less than thirty years of service, as this will represent for them protection from deprivation, given the difficulty of getting a job to secure another source of income.

