Muscat – Next Wednesday on September 18, the world will witness two major astronomical events – a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon. According to Majid bin Mohammed al Farai, Director of Astronomical Projects at the Omani Astronomical Society, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 4:41 a.m. (Oman local time), with the partial eclipse starting at 6:12 a.m. The eclipse will peak at 6:44 a.m. and end at 7:15 a.m., lasting about four hours in total.

However, residents of Oman will miss the partial eclipse, as the moon will set in Muscat at 5:54 a.m. The eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Al Farai also noted that the supermoon will be visible after sunset. The moon, at its closest point to Earth, will appear 15% larger and 30% brighter. It will rise with a reddish or orange hue due to atmospheric particles, turning its usual silvery white as it ascends. The Omani Astronomical Society will hold a public observation event, providing telescopes and educational insights into the phenomenon.

