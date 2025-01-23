Muscat: Eng. Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said that the Ministry is working during the current year on a number of projects and initiatives, the most important of which are: launching the Space Accelerators Programme, working on implementing the second phase of the Space Engineering Laboratory project in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, implementing the second package of the National Capacity Building Program in the Space Sector, and continuing work on characterising government sector institutions and academic education institutions related to the space sector.

He pointed out that the Ministry will work during the current year to update a number of laws, including: the Electronic Transactions Law, the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Law, and the Anti-Information Technology Crimes Law, in addition to working on the bylaws for regulating government digital transformation.

