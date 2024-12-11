Muscat – Oman will witness the annual Geminid meteor shower peaking on the night of December 13 and early morning of December 14.

Rayan bint Saeed al Ruwaishdi, member of Oman Astronomical Society, described the Geminid meteor shower, which originates from the constellation Gemini, as a celestial event worth observing. However, the full moon coinciding with this year’s peak shower may obscure fainter meteors. However, the Geminids are renowned for their brightness and frequency, offering a chance to sight several meteors.

On previous occasions of the event, Oman Astronomical Society members counted up to 1,063 meteors in six hours, with activity peaking at midnight, reaching 227 meteors in an awe-inspiring display.

Rayan explained that the Geminid meteor shower is caused by debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983 by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite. Notably, Phaethon was the first asteroid identified by an infrared space probe.

With a diameter of approximately 5.8km, Phaethon has an unusually close orbit to the sun, classifying it as a rocky near-Sun asteroid. Its discovery was a significant milestone in understanding the origins of the Geminid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular celestial displays.

Each year, from December 7 to 17, fragments from this asteroid enter Earth’s atmosphere, producing meteors distinguished by their vivid colours and brightness.

Rayan added that alongside the Geminid meteor shower, observers can sight bright stars such as Regulus (the Heart of the Lion), Castor and Pollux (the Gemini stars), and Aldebaran (in Taurus) with the naked eye. Additionally, planets of varying colours and brightness will also be visible in the night sky.

Regarding the best way to observe the phenomenon, Rayan advised, “Observation should be done from a dark location, free from light pollution or obstructions like tall trees, while focusing on the eastern horizon before dawn. This phenomenon is one of the many astronomical events visible to the naked eye, requiring no special equipment for observation.”

