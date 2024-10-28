Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to Oman’s space ambitions, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology welcomed a high-level delegation from the United States to discuss potential collaborations in the space sector.

The visiting delegation featured officials from NASA, leaders from prominent space companies, and representatives from top universities. During the visit, NASA’s Deputy CEO delivered a presentation on the agency’s role in the international space sector, identifying potential areas of cooperation with Oman.

Over two days of in-depth discussions, the two sides explored a variety of topics, including satellite technology, space services, capacity building, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer. They also discussed the possible development of joint space initiatives. This visit aligns with Oman’s commitment to bolstering its role in the global space industry by building research and innovation capacity and leveraging the expertise of space leaders like the United States.

Through the National Space Policy, Oman aims to establish itself as a regional hub for space services and technology, supporting the country’s broader goals of economic diversification and scientific progress. These discussions represent a broader strategy to foster partnerships with key countries and international institutions, especially the United States, known for its leadership in space exploration and technology.

This collaborative effort highlights Oman’s dedication to advancing its space sector and contributing to the digital economy by embracing new technological and scientific opportunities.

