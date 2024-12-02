The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), in partnership with the National Aerospace Services Company (NASCOM), has announced the nation’s first space rocket test launch, set to take place on Wednesday in the Duqm marine area.

In its statement, MTCIT highlighted that the December 4 launch aims to enhance Oman’s space sector capabilities while strictly complying with local laws and international safety standards.

The ministry has urged fishermen and seafarers to avoid the designated area between 5 am and 2 pm on launch day, ensuring public safety and minimizing risks.

