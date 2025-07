Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Societe Generale to be appointed as a primary dealer in the government's local debt instruments, the kingdom's National Debt Management Center (NDMC) said on Saturday.

Societe Generale joins BNP Paribas, Citi Group, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered and J.P. Morgan as the kingdom's sixth international bank primary dealers in government debt, NDMC added in a statement. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Editing by Daniel Wallis)