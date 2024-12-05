Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has launched its global position as a regional gateway to space with the successful launch of the experimental scientific space rocket (Duqm 1), which was implemented by the “Etlaq” company, a subsidiary of the National Space Services Company (NASCOM).

The operations were conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), as part of its strategic initiatives to enhance the space sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

The launch took place at 10:05 am Oman time.

MTCIT postponed the launch of the experimental rocket (Duqm 1), which was scheduled yesterday due to unsuitable weather conditions.

"Launching experimental rockets requires precise scientific calculations of the weather factors and conditions during the launch time, including wind speed and its suitability for the size and speed of the rocket during its launch in the atmosphere," the statement said.

It traveled to an altitude 140 km above sea level at a speed of 1530 m/s for about 15 minutes.

The Sultanate of Oman has a strategic location close to the equator and the Tropic of Cancer and three additional launches are planned in 2025.

