Space42 is set to commence partial satellite manufacturing in the UAE this year, with full-scale production scheduled for 2026.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat Smart Solutions, a subsidiary of Space42, stated that Space42 has signed a strategic partnership with ICEYE, which specialises in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology, to transfer technology and exchange knowledge.

This joint venture, which focuses on satellite manufacturing and SAR satellite missions, will significantly contribute to the UAE’s Earth Observation (EO) Programme, which is designed to enhance national satellite remote sensing and EO capabilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, Al Hosani highlighted the company’s comprehensive space services, including space communications and AI-powered geospatial solutions.

He noted that Space42 has launched the Foresight satellite constellation, enhancing its geospatial intelligence with greater speed and precision. These advancements will further support the UAE’s EO Space Programme.

Al Hosani also revealed that two satellites have already been launched and are now in operational orbit. During its participation in IDEX 2025, the company showcased the first space image captured by one of these satellites, featuring the city of Abu Dhabi.