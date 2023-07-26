Muscat – The first political consultations session between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Portugal was held at the Foreign Ministry in Muscat on Tuesday.

The session discussed bilateral relations and the two sides stressed keenness to continue promoting these in various areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest.

During the session, the Omani side was chaired by Munthir Mahfoudh al Manthri, head of Foreign Ministry’s Europe Department, while the Portuguese side was chaired by Ruy Fenhas, Director General of Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was attended by Dr Afkar Nadhim al Farsi, head of the Foreign Trade, Knowledge Economy and Technology Department, and a number of officials from both sides.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

