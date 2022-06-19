Muscat: The newly-appointed ministers will take Oman to a brighter future to match the country’s ambitions and raise both the economy and social activities to new levels.

Analysts and experts have hailed the new appointments saying it is much-needed to address new challenges.

“I have no doubt that new ministers will inject new blood in their ministries and come with fresh ideas and elevate their ministries to new levels. The world is going through different economic and social challenges and Oman must move forward with the times and that is why these new appointments are important,” Talal Al Araimi, an independent economic analyst, told Times of Oman.

Other experts say new ministers are well placed to keep up with the global demands and sustainability.

“Not only we have had challenges in the economy and social areas but keeping pace with the development of the world as well. The new appointed ministers will keep up with the global digital world and sustainability. As policy makers in their ministries, I am sure they will also be in touch with the latest international trends in all spheres of the development,” Ali Al-Saifi, a PhD candidate in International Relations, told Times of Oman.

Analysts also say the ministerial replacements proved that grooming for the top jobs is important to tackle challenges.

“The three new ministers are relatively young and they have been groomed for the top jobs. This is important when it comes to replace old talents with new blood to take the country to new heights,” Salim Al Siyabi, a retired economic lecturer, said.

Last week, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik replaced three ministers in a minor reshuffle of the cabinet.

Engineer Salim Al-Awfy replaced long-serving Dr Mohammed Al-Rumhi as Energy and Minerals Minister. The second decree appointed Dr Hilal Al-Sabti to take over from Dr Ahmed Al-Saidi as Minister of Health.

The third decree picked Sheikh Mohammed Al Maamari as Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, for the outgoing Sheikh Abdullah Al Salmi.