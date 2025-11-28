Riyadh: Cherry Trading Company is expected to begin trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Trading under the symbol 4265, the group will float 9 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital, according to a disclosure.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively. The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing.

From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/-10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

