Riyadh: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) penned several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with total investments valued at SAR 8.80 billion.

The deals, which cover a total area exceeding 3.30 million square meters (m²), aim at developing industrial and logistics projects, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With an investment valued at SAR 5 billion, the authority inked a contract to develop a private industrial complex in the Dammam Third Industrial City, spanning 1.80 million m².

Additionally, MODON and China’s JINGDONG Property company sealed a deal to establish warehouses with a total area of 50,000 m² and an investment of up to SAR 100 million in MODON Oasis in Jeddah.

A MoU was also signed to facilitate cooperation in studying, developing, and operating industrial and logistics projects, with investments amounting to SAR 3.75 billion.

