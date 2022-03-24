SOHAR- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, today received H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Sultan Haitham.

Sultan Haitham extended his greetings and best wishes to the UAE leaders.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two countries and ways of reinforcing their cooperation and coordination.