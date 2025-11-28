AMMAN — Jordan’s trade activity with the United States saw a notable shift this year, with imports surging and exports softening, according to newly released official data.

Figures show that imports from the US jumped 32.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching JD1.252 billion, up from JD945 million in the same period of 2024.

The increase reflects a growing demand for American goods across several industrial sectors.

The national exports to the US market edged down 3 per cent, totaling JD1.66 billion by the end of September, compared with JD1.712 billion a year earlier.

Despite the stronger import activity, Jordan maintained a trade surplus with the US, amounting to JD408 million during the January to September period.

However, the surplus remains lower than the JD767 million recorded in the same period last year.

Exports to the US accounted for 23.7 per cent of Jordan’s total exports.

Garments remained the leading export category, alongside fertilisers, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, food and animal products, IT services and engineering related industries.

Imports from the American market were dominated by metal products, transport equipment, machinery and electrical devices, grains, chemicals and medical equipment.

Jordan also imported US furniture, iron products, used clothing, vegetable oils and fats and wood products.

