The Public Authority for Manpower stated that the authority is coordinating with concerned authorities to expedite the procedures for issuing work permits for workers to be brought from abroad, the new system for issuing a work permit takes a maximum 10 days instead of 3 months which is currently being taken.

The new procedure is in cooperation with Daman Health Insurance Hospitals Company which coordinates with approved hospitals with the labor outsourcing countries for expats. The medical period takes a total of 4 days, 2 days in the country of origin and 2 days after arrival.

The board of directors of the authority is in the process of studying a proposal to establish a new mechanism to speed up the medical examination process of workers brought from abroad. The aim is to eliminate long queues at the labor examination center, reports Al Rai. There have been scenes of crowding and stampedes at labor examination centers in the past months. Also to avoid delays which take a month to acquire results. The fees for this new service will be higher than current and it will be optional on implementation.

