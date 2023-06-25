The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) yesterday saw off Emirati pilgrims departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Bushra Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Director of the MoFA's Nationals' Affairs Department, said that the Ministry is keen to follow through, 24 hours a day, on all requests from UAE nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj rituals till they safely return home.

A delegation from the Ministry has also been assigned to participate in the UAE's official Hajj mission, affiliated to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments.

Al Matrooshi affirmed MoFA's keenness to provide full support to the pilgrims and to harness all resources to provide them with the best possible services.

It is worth noting that MoFA has set up an emergency hotline at 0097180024 for Emirati citizens abroad to report any emergencies, including the issuance of an electronic return document through its website and the smartphone application in the following cases: