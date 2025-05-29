Dubai Airports has launched an extensive operational plan at Dubai International (DXB) to facilitate the smooth departure and return of pilgrims participating in Hajj 2025.

This initiative underscores the airport's commitment to providing a seamless and supportive airport experience during one of the busiest periods of the year.

This year, approximately 3,100 pilgrims are set to depart from DXB on 28 dedicated flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, and flynas. The official delegation from the Government of Dubai will commence their journey on the first official Hajj flight from Terminal 3 on 1st June.

To ensure a streamlined experience, Dubai Airports, in collaboration with the oneDXB community, including Dubai Police, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, dnata, and airline partners, has implemented a number of measures.

These measures include the provision of dedicated check-in counters across Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Prayer rooms and changing facilities are available in all terminals for Ihram preparation. Multilingual Guest Experience Ambassadors and Hajj Committee support desks are also present. Designated baggage carousels have been allocated for the secure handling of Zamzam water.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours prior to departure and to carry all required travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, Hajj permit, and vaccination certificate.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, “Through the efforts of our people and the oneDXB community, we want to ensure every pilgrim departs with confidence and returns with ease.”

The pilgrims are expected to return between 9th and 12th June. Preparations are in place to provide a warm welcome, coordinated baggage support, and a small token of appreciation upon arrival.

The Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak and the Eid Al Adha holiday, during which DXB anticipates a significant increase in guest volumes.