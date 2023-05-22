The Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) has assured its customers that the partial strike planned by its employees on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. local time will not affect the passengers’ movement or the airport operation.

In a statement on Sunday, the national carrier affirmed that it is coordinating with the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to achieve this goal The KAC urged its customers to abide by their flight schedules and follow up the messages sent to them on any change. It also appealed to its customers to communicate with the KAC’s official channels for any inquiry.

