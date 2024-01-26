The Ministry of Interior has declared that, in line with the guidance of Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior, there will be revisions to the application procedures for dependent visas starting this Sunday. This announcement follows the release of Ministerial Resolution No. (56 of 2024), which establishes fresh conditions and regulations governing the issuance of dependent visas for families.

Following the revised regulations, those seeking to reunite with their families must adhere to specific criteria. The salary cap for eligibility has been raised to 800 dinars, and applicants are now required to hold a university degree. Furthermore, their occupational field must align with their academic qualifications. These measures are implemented to streamline the visa issuance process, ensuring that applicants fulfill particular standards before applying for a dependent / family visa.

