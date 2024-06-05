KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has opened the door for the issuance of work permits by 100 percent for all companies, reports Al-Shahed daily.

With such a decision, employers can now bring workers from abroad according to the estimated numbers.

According to the decision issued by PAM, the fee specified for the issuance of a work permit is KD 150.

Through this decision, PAM has canceled the previous conditions that used to classify the companies into three groups – the first group that was eligible to receive work permits for 100 percent of their estimated labor need, the second group that could receive work permits for 50 percent of their need, and the third group that could obtain work permits for 25 percent of their need.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

