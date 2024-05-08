The committee overseeing labor market regulation is nearing completion of establishing protocols for recruiting foreign workers in specific technical fields demanded by the market. This initiative aims to streamline operations for business owners and private sector companies, fostering a conducive business environment to curb visa trade, reports Al-Jarida daily. According to informed sources, the committee is focusing on devising recruitment mechanisms for key professions such as medical, educational, engineering, legal, accounting, and financial roles.

These mechanisms will be applied uniformly to recruiters of all nationalities without discrimination, with implementation set to commence soon. Following approval by relevant authorities, the implementation of the labor market regulation measures is expected to commence within the next few years. The committee overseeing this regulation, comprising the Public Authority for Manpower and pertinent governmental and private entities such as the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Higher Education, the Kuwait University, and specialized professional associations, has nearly finalized the establishment of protocols for recruiting foreign workers in essential technical fields demanded by the market.

