KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has confirmed the expiration of Ministerial Resolution No. (6) of 2024, which permitted the transfer of domestic workers to the private sector.

In an official statement, the authority emphasized that the resolution, which was enacted earlier this year, is no longer in effect. The expiration marks the end of a policy that allowed domestic workers to move from household employment to roles within the private sector under specific conditions.

The authority did not specify whether a new resolution or extension would be introduced to address future transfers.

