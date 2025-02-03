KUWAIT CITY - The latest statistics from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) reveal a decline in the number of Kuwaiti citizens working in the private sector from 72,231 at the end of December 2023 to 70,756 by December 2024, which is a decrease of 1,475 employees.

As of the end of December 2024, there were 39,418 Kuwaiti men and 31,338 Kuwaiti women in the private sector. In contrast, the government sector witnessed a rise in national employment, reaching 400,815 as of the end of December 2024.



This marks an increase of 3,125 employees from the total of 397,690 at the end of 2023. Of the total government workforce in 2024, 207,011 were women and 193,804 were men. The statistics also revealed that the total number of unemployed Kuwaiti citizens reached approximately 33,307 as of the end of 2024.

