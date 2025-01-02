KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah, has established new age criteria for full retirement pensions in line with the Social Insurance Law. The decision, made during the Council’s weekly meeting yesterday, aims to facilitate generational renewal within the workforce by encouraging retirement for eligible employees.

The Cabinet announced that women aged 50 and men aged 55, with a maximum of 30 years of actual service, will now qualify for a full retirement pension. The Public Institution for Social Security has been tasked with providing the Civil Service Bureau with a list of employees eligible for this pension. The Bureau has also been directed to complete all necessary procedures to ensure swift implementation.

Additionally, the decision mandates the termination of services for employees on all types of contracts upon reaching the age of 55, with no possibility of renewal. The Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Issam Al-Rubaian, and the Acting Director General of Social Insurance, Ahmed Al-Thunayan, presented detailed explanations during the meeting regarding these measures.

Entertainment City Project ReviewIn another key development, the Council reviewed the second periodic report submitted by the Public Investment Authority on the project to establish and develop Kuwait's Entertainment City. The Cabinet instructed the Authority to expedite procedures for implementing the project, emphasizing its importance as a prominent investment opportunity that supports Kuwait's broader goals for development, investment, and tourism.

Decisions on Nationality CasesThe Council also approved recommendations from the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality. This includes cases of nationality withdrawal or loss for individuals who obtained citizenship through fraud or forgery, under Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 and its amendments.

These decisions underscore the government’s focus on fostering workforce rejuvenation, advancing strategic development projects, and safeguarding national identity.

