The value of Bahrain’s non-oil imports increased to BD1,527 million ($4051.55 million) in Q1 2025, a 2% rise compared to BD1,497 million for same quarter in 2024. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 71% of the total value of imports.

On the other hand, the value of non-oil of exports (National Origin) decreased by 0.1% to BD1,017 million ($2698.38 million) in Q1 2025, compared with BD1,018 million for same quarter in 2024. The top 10 countries accounted for 67% of the total export value, according to Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) Q1 2025 Foreign Trade report.

IMPORTS

According to the report, Australia ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD224 million (15%), followed by China with BD217 million (14%) and the United Arab Emirate with BD119 million (8%).

Other Aluminum Oxide recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD227 million (15%), followed by Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates with BD123 million (8%) and Parts for Aircraft Engines being the third with BD64 million (4%).

EXPORTS

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD232 million (23%). The United Arab Emirate was second with BD103 million (10%) and the US was third with BD96 million (9%).

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys recorded as the top products exported in Q1 2025 with BD272 million (27%), followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed with a value of BD171 million (17%) and Aluminum Wire not Alloyed with BD50 million (5%).

RE-EXPORTS

The total value of non-oil Re-exports decreased by 1.5% to reach BD203 million during Q1 2025, compared to BD206 million for same quarter in 2024. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 81% of the re-exported value.

The UAE ranked first with BD77 million (38%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD41 million (20%) and Luxembourg with BD13 million (6%).

As per the report, Gold Ingots was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD19 million (9%), followed by Smartphones BD17 million (8%), and Four-Wheel Drive came third with BD15 million (7%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD307 million in Q1 2025 compared to a deficit of BD273 million in Q1 2024. -

