KUWAIT CITY - Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi has stressed the need to Kuwaitize the oil sector in the coming years, particularly since the nationals working in the sector are creative and excellent. Sources disclosed that the minister made the statement two days ago, during his meeting with the Board of Directors of Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Workers Union.



Sources said the minister also underscored the importance of creating a good work environment for nationals. Sources affirmed that the minister listened to the demands of the employees through their union. Sources added the minister praised the efforts exerted by the nationals working in the oil sector --whether at KOC or elsewhere; stressing these employees are the nation’s real wealth, especially since they are the foundation of the future. Sources also quoted the minister as saying that all the demands of the workers will be met.

By Najeh Bilal

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

arabtimes