KUWAIT CITY: According to statistics from the Ministry of Electricity and Water, 1,133 Kuwaitis were appointed in the technical and administrative sectors in the last eight months of 2024. The Kuwaitization rate reached 97.6 percent in August, up from 97.5 percent in January. The total number of employees reached 35,506, including 34,666 Kuwaitis and 840 non-Kuwaitis as of August 2024.

In comparison, the total number of employees in January was 34,395, comprising 33,533 Kuwaitis and 862 non-Kuwaitis. This reflects a decrease of 22 expatriates due to replacements and retirements during the specified period. According to informed sources, appointments are proceeding following the annual requirements of the ministry’s sectors, and their need for specific technical and administrative specializations and available job grades.

