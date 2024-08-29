KUWAIT CITY, Aug 28: Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Bushehri, has issued two decisions reversing the retirement of 101 employees, effectively canceling the decisions made earlier. The move follows an earlier administrative decision by the former Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry, Maha Al-Asousi, on April 24.

Al-Asousi had postponed the retirement of certain employees, originally scheduled for August 31, until January 2, allowing them to benefit from the annual bonus awarded to those with an excellent performance rating in their annual evaluation. The decision primarily affects employees with over 30 years of service who were initially slated for retirement but will now remain in their roles for an extended period

