KUWAIT CITY - Amid ongoing confirmation that the Public Authority for Manpower continues to require university and high school certificates, along with a transcript of university study years, as conditions for renewing work permits necessary for residency renewal, informed sources told Al-Seyassah daily that exceptions are being made in certain cases.

These exceptions include citizens of Arab countries currently experiencing turmoil in the form of wars or instability and are often unable to obtain the required documents.

The sources explained that individuals in these situations can submit their requests to the relevant committees, which will process their renewals after verifying the difficulty in obtaining the necessary documents. The sources emphasized that verifying the authenticity of university and high school certificates for expatriate workers in the private sector is part of the Cabinet’s directives to ensure proper certificate verification, noting that everyone is subject to these requirements. Additionally, work is underway to introduce a new feature in the ‘Sahel’ program, which will allow expatriates to upload their certificates for automatic approval, facilitating the renewal process without encountering any issues.

