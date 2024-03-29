According to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, the percentage of national workers employed in the ministry during February was 97%, with expatriate workers making up the remaining 3%. The total number of employees in the ministry was reported to be 34,417, reports Al-Jarida daily. Regarding electricity exchange operations, the country’s electrical network exported 13,651 megawatts/ hour to the Gulf network while receiving 11,726 megawatts/ hour through the interconnection network during February. This resulted in a net benefit of 1,925 megawatts/ hour for the country’s electrical network within the joint exchange operations between Kuwait and the Gulf network.



The statistics further revealed that the exchange rates between the Kuwaiti electrical network and the Gulf network remained consistent compared to January. This stability was attributed to decreased weather temperatures and the Ministry of Electricity and Water conducting various annual maintenance works for energy production units within stations during the winter season.



The energy exchange rates were reported to be consistent throughout the month, with minor differences observed on some days, typically around 200 megawatts, between the two networks. Additionally, efforts are underway to increase the exchange capacity between Kuwait and the Gulf network through Gulf interconnection projects, which currently aim to raise the capacity to approximately 1,000 megawatts. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Electricity and Water is prioritizing the reintroduction of electrical power production units, which underwent maintenance during the winter season, into service before the onset of the summer season and the subsequent rise in weather temperatures. This initiative aims to support local energy consumption and ensure reliable electricity supply during peak demand periods.

