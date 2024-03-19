The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has discussed various aspects of the strategic alternative to the salary scale and there were no new amendments; so it will be submitted to the Economic Committee at the Council of Ministers soon, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting a government source. The source explained the Economic Committee will deliberate on the axes of the alternative to the salary scale like the cost and mechanism for its implementation, in preparation for submission to the National Assembly after the April 4 election.



The source stated that the strategic alternative to the salary scale needs an economic vision and scrutiny of all aspects because it will cost the State budget approximately KD1 billion annually. He said the most important matters that the Council of Ministers will discuss include ways to avoid burdening the State budget and finding non-oil sources of income to support the approval of the strategic alternative to the salary scale. He added the Council of Ministers will review the categories eligible for the strategic alternative to the salary scale.

Leadership

On filling up vacant leadership positions, the source revealed the list of nominees to these positions will be reviewed and then submitted to the CSC within this week, in preparation for submission to the Council of Ministers in its upcoming session. He confirmed that many ministers held meetings with acting officials and nominees for the vacant leadership positions to determine the work development vision of the nominees before submitting the list of nominees to the CSC.



He added some ministers informed the Council of Ministers that work in their respective ministries almost stopped due to the vacant leadership posts; and they were then asked to expedite the nomination process in order to continue the work toward achievements, especially in vital sectors that cannot tolerate delay. He affirmed this will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan as part of the government’s plan to speed up the process of filing up vacant leadership positions.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

