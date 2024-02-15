The latest Kuwaiti labor market data issued by the Central Statistics Bureau revealed that about 107,000 citizens and expatriates entered the labor market in the first nine months of 2023; bringing the total number of workers in the country to about 2.897 million citizens and expatriates at the end of September last year, compared to 2.79 million at the end of December 2022 — an increase of 3.8 percent, reports Al-Anba daily. The total workforce in the country includes 2.44 million expatriates in the private and government sectors at the end of September 2023, compared to 2.34 million at the end of December 2022 — an increase of 4.2 percent; while the number of citizens reached around 448,800 at the end of September 2023, compared to about 442,600 at the end of December 2022 — an increase of 1.4 percent.

The data showed that the recruits in the labor market included 6,181 citizens; while the expatriates, including domestic workers, reached 100,780 foreign workers. Indians topped the list of expatriate communities in the Kuwaiti labor market with about 879,500 at the end of September, as they increased by 44,900 from January to September; compared to 834,670 at the end of December 2022. Egyptians came in second place with 479,880 at the end of September 2023, although their number decreased by about 4,372; compared to 484,259 at the end of December 2022. Kuwaitis are in third place, and their number reached 448,800 at the end of September 2023 — 6,181 higher compared to 442,647 at the end of December 2022. Filipinos ranked fourth, but their number declined from 266,900 at the end of December 2022 to 260,380 at the end of September 2023. Bangladeshis are in fifth place with 256,670 at the end of September 2023, compared to 241,300 at the end of December 2022.



On the other hand, the distribution of workers according to nationalities showed that the number of workers in the government and private sectors; that is, excluding domestic workers, increased by about 70,500 — 2.107 million at the end of September 2023, compared to 2.036 million at the end of December 2022. Indians topped the list of expatriate communities working in the two sectors with about 526,800 at the end of September 2023 — about 29,700 higher than 497,000 at the end of December 2022. Egyptians are in second place with 478,800 at the end of September 2023, although their number decreased by 4,351; compared to 483,180 at the end of December 2022. Kuwaitis are in third place after their number rose from 442,647 at the end of December 2022 to 448,828 at the end of September 2023.

