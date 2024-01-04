BAHRAIN has stepped up its efforts to accelerate the country’s development to serve the citizens and enhance its reputation abroad, His Majesty King Hamad has said.

The King said the events held across Bahrain to celebrate the National Day and the anniversary of his accession to the throne reflected the citizens’ patriotism. He was receiving his Personal Representative Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

The King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and National Security Adviser Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Court Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Commander-in-Chief Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and BDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi attended the meeting.

They discussed regional developments in addition to a number of local issues.

His Majesty thanked His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh, Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, MPs, ministries, public and private institutions, citizens and residents for the noble feelings they expressed and all the festivities they held during the celebrations.

Those feelings and celebratory events reflected the patriotism and authenticity of the Bahraini people, he said.