Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced its new complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi services ‘Falcon Wi-Fi’, allowing passengers to look forward to a more productive and enjoyable journey with the added convenience of digital communication.

Passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity with the introduction of email, chat and browsing capabilities during their journeys on Gulf Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo.

This connectivity service will enhance overall passenger travel experiences, effectively bridging the distance between family members and friends. Guests wishing to surf can seamlessly connect by selecting the ‘Falcon Wi-Fi’ network on board.

Upon connection, they are directed to a user-friendly portal and can choose the ‘Get for Free’ option.

The complimentary service underscores Gulf Air’s commitment to consistently providing services, striving for excellence, and setting higher quality standards in the aviation industry. For more details, visit Gulf Air website Gulfair.com.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).