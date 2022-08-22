Bahrain will launch its first-ever satellite fully made in the kingdom by the end of next year.A team of top Bahraini cadres are already working on the ‘Made in Bahrain’ space project, announced National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday.

He noted that it came in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s directives regarding the development of space science within Bahrain and expanding the capabilities of Bahrain’s space programme.Shaikh Nasser also acknowledged the efforts of Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) in elevating the kingdom’s profile amongst countries venturing into the space sector.

The 100 per cent home-made satellite builds on the successful nanosatellite space mission completed earlier this year, which was a joint project between the NSSA, UAE Space Agency, Khalifa University and New York University Abu Dhabi.The nanosatellite was launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon-9 CRS-24 on December 22, 2021 and was sent into orbit around the planet on February 3 this year.The nanosatellite – approximately 10cm x 10cm x 34.5cm in size – sent back data focused on Terrestrial Gamma Ray Flashes (TGFs) to ground stations in Abu Dhabi, Denmark and Lithuania.Further details about the new project, its expected mission as well as associated ground operations are expected to be announced ahead of the December 2023 launch.

“The new project establishes a new era in the agency’s journey, and it will be the starting point for its new strategic plan, which begins with the launch of the new satellite and concludes at the end of 2028,” NSSA chairman Kamal Ahmed added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

(Image: gdnimages/20220821\2022082123265320200426083041سموالشيخناصربنحمد02.jpg)

BAHRAIN will launch its first-ever satellite fully made in the kingdom by the end of next year.A team of top Bahraini cadres are already working on the ‘Made in Bahrain’ space project, announced National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday.He noted that it came in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s directives regarding the development of space science within Bahrain and expanding the capabilities of Bahrain’s space programme.Shaikh Nasser also acknowledged the efforts of Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) in elevating the kingdom’s profile amongst countries venturing into the space sector.The 100 per cent home-made satellite builds on the successful nanosatellite space mission completed earlier this year, which was a joint project between the NSSA, UAE Space Agency, Khalifa University and New York University Abu Dhabi.The nanosatellite was launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon-9 CRS-24 on December 22, 2021 and was sent into orbit around the planet on February 3 this year.The nanosatellite – approximately 10cm x 10cm x 34.5cm in size – sent back data focused on Terrestrial Gamma Ray Flashes (TGFs) to ground stations in Abu Dhabi, Denmark and Lithuania.Further details about the new project, its expected mission as well as associated ground operations are expected to be announced ahead of the December 2023 launch.“The new project establishes a new era in the agency’s journey, and it will be the starting point for its new strategic plan, which begins with the launch of the new satellite and concludes at the end of 2028,” NSSA chairman Kamal Ahmed added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).