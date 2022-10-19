Kuwait City - The latest statistics released by the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) revealed that the social networking site ‘Facebook’ is the most used social networking platform in Kuwait in the third quarter of 2022, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to the statistics, ‘Twitter’ came in second place, followed by social blogging platform ‘Tumblr’ in third place, Instagram in fourth place, Russian social networking site ‘Odnoklassniki’ in fifth place, photo site ‘Pinterest’ in sixth place, ‘Vkontakte’ in seventh place, American website ‘Tagged’ in eighth, place, chatting site ‘Reddit’ is ninth and Chinese website ‘Tencent’ in 10th place.

Meanwhile, ‘TikTok’ is the most used broadcasting application, followed by ‘YouTube’ in second place, ‘Netflix’ in third place, ‘Twitch’ in fourth place, ‘Shahid’ in fifth place, ‘Twitter Video’ in sixth, ‘Amazon Video’ in seventh, ‘Demolition’ in eighth, ‘Facebook Video’ in ninth and ‘Bein Connect’ application is 10th.

The most used electronic game application is ‘Valve steam services’, second is the American electronic game application ‘Blizzard’, ‘Roblox’ is third, ‘Playstation’ is fourth, ‘Valve steam download’ is fifth, ‘Origin games’ is sixth, ‘Call of Duty’ is seventh, ‘Origin games download’ is eighth, ‘Fortnite’ is ninth and ‘PUBG Mobile’ is 10th.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).