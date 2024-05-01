Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to follow up on the organization of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference, set to be held on June 29th and 30th, as per a cabinet statement.

Madbouly stressed that the conference aims to lure various European investments in the coming period, especially in sectors of top priority.

On a separate note, the Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with an EU technical mission to discuss the mechanism of macroeconomic and budget support.

It is worth noting that the EU announced last April that it pledged €1 billion in short-term financial assistance, under the €7.4 billion funding package, to Egypt to further bolster its economy.

