Egypt - LG Electronics Egypt is planning to launch a new fridge production line in Egypt, with investments worth $150 Million at least, Asharq Business reported, citing the firm’s General Manager Billy Kim.

Exports of the company’s factory in the 10th of Ramadan City amounted to $500 million in 2023, Kim noted.

He added that the company exports 70% of production abroad, with the Saudi, Emirati, and African markets being the top receiving markets.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).