ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Transport Ministry mulls over comprehensive plans to ensure EV standards in Qatar

The first day of the forum witnessed several panel discussions on numerous topics

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 1, 2024
QATARELECTRIC VEHICLE
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is planning big to ensure the standards of electric vehicles (EVs), intensifying Qatar’s race to be a major regional hub in Mena in this regard.
“MoT will soon set up a centre specialised in inspecting and testing how far EV specifications conform and comply with those approved in Qatar as well as releasing their certifications,” HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif al-Sulaiti said on Tuesday.
Opening the two-day Autonomous e-Mobility Forum at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), he pointed out that Qatar has made remarkable strides in electrifying public transportation while continuing its race to implement a zero emission transition in transportation.
These are as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure sustainability and combat carbon emissions. Electrified public buses in Qatar reached 73% in the first quarter of 2024. “The plan is right on track to reach a 100% electric public bus fleet by 2030, placing Qatar among the top countries worldwide in terms of achieving zero emission transition in transportation in step with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy,” HE the Minister noted.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, HE the Minister of Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr al-Nuaimi, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiya, Mowasalat chairman and Public Works Authority (Ashghal) president Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim al-Mohannadi, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) president engineer Issa bin Hilal al-Kuwari and officials from transportation industry and government entities.
“Under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar will continue developing coherent, sustainable, integrated and eco-friendly transportation system in a fashion that enhances the country’s leading position on the world map of green and smart transportation, in addition to sharing its expertise in the field with the rest of the world through its real-life experiences of hosting major continental and international events, where transportation is a key success factor,” HE the Minister said.
This vital sector, he recalled, had successfully provided a safe and seamless mobility experience during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, where nearly 3.4mn fans were transported by buses and about 6.5mn fans used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, around 18.2mn people were transported by the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram and over 7mn passengers by public buses.
“MoT continues its efforts related to the Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Strategy by facilitating autonomous vehicles’ operations, managing their fleet, and ensuring operator and vehicle safety by establishing an AV fleet operations centre and unlocking economic opportunities in the area. Making every effort to enhance the transportation system, promote investment in the field, support other industries and leave a legacy for generations to come,” the minister explained.
HE al-Sulaiti inaugurated the accompanying exhibition and joined the other dignitaries onboard an autonomous e-bus, which is equipped with sensors, high-definition cameras, laser sensors and ultrasonic radar to ensure the highest safety and security.
The first day of the forum witnessed several panel discussions on numerous topics such as designing smart cities, empowering the acceleration of innovation in autonomous mobility, and balancing mobility, energy, and environment, in addition to introducing the first eco-friendly trucks in Qatar.
