DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Doha Municipality, has launched the first electric car to carry out inspection and control work, in partnership with the private sector.

This is part of its comprehensive plan to expand the use of electric vehicles, to transform Doha into a global model for sustainable smart cities, in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development and the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Electric vehicles also produce zero emissions. Gasoline and diesel cars emit harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which contribute to climate change and smog.

Electric cars don’t produce any emissions, so they’re much better for the environment. Electric vehicles are much quieter than gas cars.

