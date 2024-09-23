Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and ABB E-mobility, a global leader in electric vehicles charging solutions, and the Public Works Authority “Ashghal”, have officially opened the new ABB E-mobility facility with state-of-the-art service and training center focusing on both theoretical and hands-on trainings for electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure in Umm Al Houl Free Zone. It is the only ABB E-mobility facility in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and serving the region from Qatar.

This marks a significant milestone in the journey toward the development and expansion of electrifying mobility, and the electric vehicles infrastructure in the State of Qatar.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Ambassadors and high-level officials, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of QFZ; Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Yousef Al-Emadi, Project Affairs Director at the Public Works Authority “Ashghal”, Florian Naegele, CCO and President EMEA of ABB E-mobility; Khalid Al Mannai, Vice Chairman - Executive Committee of Mannai Corporation, among senior officials from these organizations and leading companies in Qatar. Commenting on the opening of the e-mobility facility, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of QFZ, said: “The opening of the new ABB E-mobility facility in Qatar’s free zones adds significant value to our journey towards sustainability and reflects our fast steps in this regard to contribute to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in the State in line with the Electric Vehicle Strategy, and the objectives of Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Florian Naegele CCO and President EMEA of ABB E-mobility, commented: “At ABB E-mobility our mission is to Electrify Mobility. Together with our trusted partners we are bringing e-mobility to the next level in Qatar.

