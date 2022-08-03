Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) President Kamal Ahmed has announced the launch of the ‘Fixed Billing System’ for electricity and water bills. The system provides users with the option of receiving a fixed monthly bill, based on their average annual usage.

Mr Kamal affirmed that the system is part of a package of initiatives being developed by the EWA, to provide high-quality and innovative solutions to subscribers, while ensuring the sustainability of the provided services.

He explained that the fixed billing system, will allow subscribers greater flexibility in settling their bill payments through direct debit without delay thus avoiding service interruptions.

The EWA president stated that the bills will be based on the users’ average annual consumption, allowing for better financial management and planning, while avoiding high bills during the hot summer months where electricity consumption is expected to increase.

He explained that the subscription period in the system is for 12 months, starting from the date of subscription and automatically renewed unless the subscriber requests its cancellation.

At the end of the 12 months, the difference between the actual bill and the amount paid is calculated. If the amount paid is more than the billed amount, the surplus is used as credit in the subscriber’s account, and in instances where the amount paid is short, then the remaining amount is transferred to the following year’s balance and paid in installments.

Those wishing to subscribe to the system can do so through the national portal (Bahrain.bh), EWA’s website (ewa.bh) or through the 24/7 call centre 17515555.

