Tenders for a major sewage network project covering Blocks 1203 and 1016 in Hamad Town and Luzi will be issued soon after receiving the necessary funding from the government, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication, citing the works minister.

For further details, visit https://www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).