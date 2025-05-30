AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Thursday that the Samra Electric Power Company (SEPCO) provides around 30 per cent of Jordan’s electricity needs, making it one of the country’s largest and most critical energy providers.

During a ceremony organised by the Samra Company in the Hashemiyah area of Zarqa Governorate to celebrate Jordan’s 79th Independence Day, Kharabsheh highlighted the Economic Modernisation Vision as a strategic roadmap for the Kingdom, positioning the energy sector as a critical enabler of other industries and a cornerstone of the national economy.

He also underscored the importance of addressing current challenges, transforming them into opportunities, and working toward achieving long-term national goals, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

Kharabsheh also noted that the government is working to fully meet the Kingdom’s natural gas needs from the Risha gas field within the next five years, through the efforts of the National Petroleum Company.

Kharabsheh also highlighted the sector’s key milestones, noting that SEPCO began commercial operations in 2005 with a single 100-megawatt gas turbine. "Today, its nominal generation capacity has reached 1,241 megawatts, with a projected total capacity of 1,834 megawatts by 2025," he added.

He also commended the plant’s efficient operation, managed by highly skilled Jordanian professionals, many of whom are residents of Zarqa, underscoring the company’s role in supporting local communities and creating employment opportunities.

For his part, SEPCO Director General Engineer Sami Zawatineh hailed the company’s achievements since its establishment, reporting a nearly twelvefold increase in electricity production. He also noted the broader progress Jordan has made in developing its energy sector, particularly in electricity generation.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

