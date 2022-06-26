Muscat - His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will pay an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, lasting two days.

The statement issued by the Diwan of the Royal Court on Saturday states: "To consolidate the well-established relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and in support of the existing bilateral cooperation between them, and based on the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to do everything that would strengthen and develop them towards broader horizons for a brighter, growing and prosperous future, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will pay an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman lasting two days, starting on Monday, June 27, 2022."

"During this visit, a number of areas of common interest will be discussed to serve the interests of the two countries and to achieve the aspirations and hopes of their people, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest in light of regional and international developments," it added.

